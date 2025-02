Bluffton boys’ tennis coach Robert Vanderkolk was honored by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association with his District 2 Coach of the Year award. He was selected back in Oct. and presented with the trophy at an event on Friday. The Tigers won their first sectional championship since 2015 while winning the ACAC for…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here