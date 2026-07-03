Home Sports Special Olympians win 6 gold medals at state meet Special Olympians win 6 gold medals at state meet July 3, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Seven Bi-County Services athletes … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Jenna Schweikert joins The News-Banner as a reporter News Three new sculptures now at Parlor City Plaza Sports USA vs. Bosnia Reactions for the Round of 32