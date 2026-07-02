Home News Three new sculptures now at Parlor City Plaza Three new sculptures now at Parlor City Plaza July 2, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Three sculptures by Decatur brothers … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook 07-02-2026 Sports Get to know Southern Wells’ athletic director, assistant principal Jen Cunningham News Police Notebook 07-01-2026