Home Sports Get to know Southern Wells’ athletic director, assistant principal Jen Cunningham Get to know Southern Wells’ athletic director, assistant principal Jen Cunningham July 2, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Southern Wells has a new athletic director … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Green Valley Golf League results Sports Junior League tournament RSS Speed limit reduced on Lancaster Street