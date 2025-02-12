Deborah “Deb” L. Twigg, 69, of Huntington, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 10, 2025, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, in Fort Wayne.

Deb was born in Connersville on March 3, 1955, to Emanuel E. and Sylvia “Bernice” (Young) Logan. She married Terry L. Twigg in Connersville, Indiana, on March 11, 1978; he survives.

Deb graduated from Connersville High School in 1973 and continued her education with a degree in Cytotechnology. She worked numerous jobs but most notably she worked for the WIC program and for Walmart for eight years. Deb also homeschooled her son, Matt, throughout his middle school and high school years. She was a part of the UYB Home Ec Club. Deb attended Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton for 22 years and has more recently been attending A City On A Hill Church in Uniondale. She enjoyed quilting, board games, dominos, entertaining church members in her home, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Deb is survived by a son, Matthew “Matt” T. Twigg of Huntington; a brother, David Carl Logan of Connersville; a stepmother, Rosie Logan of Berea, Kentucky; a stepbrother, Danny Wilson of Greenwood; and two stepsisters, Connie Pennington of Connersville, and Fonda Wilson of Berea, Kentucky.

Aside from her parents, Deb was preceded in death by a sister-in-law Saundra Logan.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in rural Uniondale.

Memorial contributions may be made to A City On A Hill Church, or The Gideons.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.