As I write this column it is the last day of 2024. The past week has been filled with many affairs with lots and lots of food!

Please keep all the sick in your prayers as there are many around this area. Also be very careful and stay healthy.

Christmas Eve we spent the evening with Leon and Tammy at their new and lovely residence in Ossian and grandsons Shane and Skip Edwards and their wives and four great grandsons and two great granddaughters.

Christmas Day we stopped at son Jeremiah’s to see all the many presents that Santa brought and to enjoy the excitement of the younger ones. There was probably 20 foot of counter tops filled with food!

We continued on to spend Christmas evening in Decatur with grandson Brice Bennett and his wife Melissa and their three sons and a daughter and more delicious food!

On Friday I had appointments for all kinds of test at the hospital. Since when do you have to have tests at Christmas time? And why did I have to give up coffee and chocolate for two days before? The tests are over but I will not know the results for a few days. May have to have a valve job and I don’t mean on my car! That would probably be a lot cheaper.

We have now finished with Sunday dinner at The Pancake House in Markle with daughter Jenny and son-in-law Rick and their family as Andrew, his wife and daughter are here from Kansas City and daughter Amy and her son Wes are here from Indianapolis. When we finished eating, we spent more family time wandering through the Markle Antique Mall.