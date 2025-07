INCIDENTS City: Tuesday, 12:35 p.m., 500 block of West Market Street. Harassment. Tuesday, 3:25 p.m., 500 block of West Arnold Street. Junk violation. Tuesday, 4:03 p.m., 100 block of West Wabash Street. Officer collected pellet gun. Tuesday, 5:53 p.m., 500 block of East Central Avenue. Probation located drugs in search. Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., Walmart Supercenter,…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here