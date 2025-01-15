Ronald “Ron” L. Cardin, 76, of Ossian, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 13, 2025, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Ron was born in Caney, Kansas on Feb. 24, 1948. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney Cardin and Maxine (Hawn) Collins.

Ron graduated from Lancaster Central High School in 1966 and was a long-time member of the Bluffton Elks Lodge 796.

His career was in manufacturing. He most recently retired from PHD, in Huntington, after many years of service.

In his younger days he enjoyed playing and coaching softball and coaching Little League baseball. Ron was an avid IU basketball fan and was a great “referee and coach” from his recliner.

He also loved horses and especially enjoyed trail riding in Brown County.

Ron married Brenda Mahon in Bluffton on March 25, 2022; she survives. Additionally, Ron is survived by his two daughters, Shelli (Mike) Jenkins and Stefani Beach, both of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Cory Jenkins, Kathryn (Reggie) Davis, Alexa Beach and Ella Beach; as well as, two great-grandchildren, Rylee Jenkins and Sullivan Davis. His brother James “Larry” (Cathy) Cardin of Oklahoma; and his mother-in-law, Deloris Mahon of Bluffton also survive.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Cochran.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with an Elks memorial service at 4:00 p.m., followed immediately by a funeral service. Ron will be in comfortable IU attire and would love for you to be comfortable in your favorite team’s attire as well (unless your favorite team is Purdue.) So please wear your favorite team or come as you are.

Memorial donations can be made to “Breakthrough T1D” (formerly known as Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) in honor of Ron’s granddaughter with type 1 diabetes.

