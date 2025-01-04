Nicholas “Nick” E. Norris, 37, of rural Markle, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 2, 2025, following an accident while doing what he loved, cutting firewood in the family woods.

Nick was born in Bluffton on Dec. 12, 1987, to Kelly and Dave (Stabler) Norris. He married Alexia “Lexy” McKee-Miller in Ossian on Oct. 12, 2019; she survives.

A 2006 graduate of Norwell High School, Nick later worked at imi Aggregates in Bluffton for the past 14 years, where he served in various roles, including anything from office work to operating heavy equipment.

Nick was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Wildcats basketball fan. He loved hanging out with his friends and enjoyed hosting “Sunday Fun Day” at his home. He also loved spending time with his family, especially playing sports with his kids in the yard. He and Lexy also enjoyed taking vacations and traveling around the country.

In addition to his wife and parents, all of rural Markle, Nick is survived by a son, Elias; two daughters, Rhea and Karsyn; a brother, Jason (Amber) Norris of Markle; a grandmother, Suzanne Stabler of Bluffton; and two nephews, Camden and Crew Norris.

Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence “Lornie” Stabler, and Eugene “Red” and Marie Norris.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. In honor of Nick’s love for sports, the family requests that everyone dress in their favorite sports team attire to the visitation. Services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Mike Gilbert will officiate. Burial will follow at Sparks Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorial donations in memory of Nick may be made to an educational fund for Nick’s children, payable directly to Alexia Norris, or to the Mike Evans Family Foundation.

