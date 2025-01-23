Melissa “Lisa” Grogg, 56 of South Whitley, passed away late Sunday evening, Jan. 19, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Lisa was born on Feb. 5, 1969, in Wells County to Raymond and Eunice (Burns) West. She attended Bluffton High School. She has worked for a variety of businesses, including Jet, Bluffton Rubber Company, South Whitley Group Home, Inteva and Manchester Egg Manufacturing. Lisa enjoyed planting flowers and spending time with her family. She thoroughly enjoyed talking on the phone with her Aunt Cora.

On June 13, 2002, Lisa and Billy J. Grogg were married in Whitley County.

Survivors include her husband, Billy J. Grogg of South Whitley; sons, Gregory A. Barton and Raymond A. Barton; along with seven grandchildren, Teagan James Morgan of Bluffton, Cameron Dewayne and Marrissa L. Barton, all of South Whitley, Ash and Sky Barton, both of Bluffton, LJ Hernandez of Indianapolis, and Kaedan Xavier Clark of Bluffton. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert E. Barton and Terry A. Barton, both of Bluffton, and Jason Dewayne Barton of Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will follow visitation at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.