County Commissioners will hold executive session

The Wells County Commissioners will hold an executive session at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

The reason cited for the executive session is: “To receive information about and interview prospective employees.”

County Drainage Board will meet Monday afternoon

The Wells County Drainage Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Items on the agenda include:

• Board re-organization.

• Certify 2025 drainage collections.

• Project updates and miscellaneous matters.

County Commissioners will meet Monday evening

The Wells County Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Items on the agenda include:

• Consideration of amending right-of-way requirements for road conversion.

• Regular appointments with Sheriff Scott Holliday, Highway Supervisor Shawn Bonar and County Engineer Nate Whitacre.

• Renewal of worker’s compensation.

• Monthly reports and miscellaneous business.

• Consideration of a new job description for the director of the Wells County Emergency Management Agency.

• Appointment of a director of the Wells County Emergency Management Agency.

• 2025 commissioner board appointments.

• Approval of a commissioner sale and minimum bid.

• Approval of the 2025 Solid Waste Management District salary contract.

Bluffton Board of Works to meet Tuesday afternoon

The Bluffton Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.

Items on the agenda include:

• Consideration of a water bill adjustment.

• Personnel and financial matters.

• Animal shelter fee.

Bluffton Common Council will meet Tuesday evening

The Bluffton Common Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.

Items on the agenda include:

• Approval of Resolution 2025-02 SB1 Star Engineering.

• Approval of an ordinance for trash rates.

• Approval of Resolution 2025-1 – Amendment to Temp Fire Loan.

• Mayor’s appointments.

• Board re-organization.

• Approval of Lancaster Township Interlocal Agreement/Resolution 2025-03

• Approval of Ordinance 1651 Lancaster Fund.

Jefferson Township board will meet Tuesday evening

The advisory board for Jefferson Township will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Norwell Community Schools’ central office, 312 N. Jefferson St. in Ossian.

Items on the agenda include:

• Board re-organization.

• Review of investments.

Wells County Council will meet Tuesday evening

The Wells County Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Items on the agenda include:

• Re-organization of the board.

• Commissary report from Sheriff Scott Holliday.

• An appointment with Bluffton Common Council member Scott Mentzer and Bluffton Park Department Superintendent Brandy Fiechter for Wells Community Pool funding.

• Approval of the 2025 Solid Waste Management District salary contract.

Visitors Commission will meet Wednesday morning

The Wells County Council will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the conference room of the Wells County Commerce and Visitors Centre, 211 Water St. in Bluffton.

Items on the agenda include:

• Regular reports and updates.

• Discussion about distributing maps and marketing materials.

• Consideration of a meeting date change for March.

• Strategic planning goals for 2025.

Bluffton parks board will meet Thursday evening

The Bluffton parks board will meet at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.

Area Plan Commission will meet Thursday evening

The Wells County Area Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Items on the agenda include:

• A petition from Jose Juan Tell Zarate to rezone 601 N Metts St. in Ossian from R-1 to R-2.

• Consideration of rezoning properties owned by BCG Capital LLC & Minnich Enterprises from R-1 to B-3. The properties are located at 1590 W Washington St. and 1600 W Washington St., both in Bluffton.

• Consideration of a resolution to amend the Economic Development Plan to add the new Wells Community Pool project.

• Consideration of a resolution to create a new Hale Street TIF district.

• Attorney update and contract.

• Year-end report and 2025 plan of operations.

• Regular updates and announcements.

Markle Town Council will meet Thursday evening

The Markle Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the town hall, 154 E. Morse St. in Markle.

Items on the agenda include:

• Regular reports and updates.

• Board appointments.