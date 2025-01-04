County Commissioners will hold executive session
The Wells County Commissioners will hold an executive session at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.
The reason cited for the executive session is: “To receive information about and interview prospective employees.”
County Drainage Board will meet Monday afternoon
The Wells County Drainage Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.
Items on the agenda include:
• Board re-organization.
• Certify 2025 drainage collections.
• Project updates and miscellaneous matters.
County Commissioners will meet Monday evening
The Wells County Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.
Items on the agenda include:
• Consideration of amending right-of-way requirements for road conversion.
• Regular appointments with Sheriff Scott Holliday, Highway Supervisor Shawn Bonar and County Engineer Nate Whitacre.
• Renewal of worker’s compensation.
• Monthly reports and miscellaneous business.
• Consideration of a new job description for the director of the Wells County Emergency Management Agency.
• Appointment of a director of the Wells County Emergency Management Agency.
• 2025 commissioner board appointments.
• Approval of a commissioner sale and minimum bid.
• Approval of the 2025 Solid Waste Management District salary contract.
Bluffton Board of Works to meet Tuesday afternoon
The Bluffton Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.
Items on the agenda include:
• Consideration of a water bill adjustment.
• Personnel and financial matters.
• Animal shelter fee.
Bluffton Common Council will meet Tuesday evening
The Bluffton Common Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.
Items on the agenda include:
• Approval of Resolution 2025-02 SB1 Star Engineering.
• Approval of an ordinance for trash rates.
• Approval of Resolution 2025-1 – Amendment to Temp Fire Loan.
• Mayor’s appointments.
• Board re-organization.
• Approval of Lancaster Township Interlocal Agreement/Resolution 2025-03
• Approval of Ordinance 1651 Lancaster Fund.
Jefferson Township board will meet Tuesday evening
The advisory board for Jefferson Township will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Norwell Community Schools’ central office, 312 N. Jefferson St. in Ossian.
Items on the agenda include:
• Board re-organization.
• Review of investments.
Wells County Council will meet Tuesday evening
The Wells County Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.
Items on the agenda include:
• Re-organization of the board.
• Commissary report from Sheriff Scott Holliday.
• An appointment with Bluffton Common Council member Scott Mentzer and Bluffton Park Department Superintendent Brandy Fiechter for Wells Community Pool funding.
• Approval of the 2025 Solid Waste Management District salary contract.
Visitors Commission will meet Wednesday morning
The Wells County Council will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the conference room of the Wells County Commerce and Visitors Centre, 211 Water St. in Bluffton.
Items on the agenda include:
• Regular reports and updates.
• Discussion about distributing maps and marketing materials.
• Consideration of a meeting date change for March.
• Strategic planning goals for 2025.
Bluffton parks board will meet Thursday evening
The Bluffton parks board will meet at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.
Area Plan Commission will meet Thursday evening
The Wells County Area Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.
Items on the agenda include:
• A petition from Jose Juan Tell Zarate to rezone 601 N Metts St. in Ossian from R-1 to R-2.
• Consideration of rezoning properties owned by BCG Capital LLC & Minnich Enterprises from R-1 to B-3. The properties are located at 1590 W Washington St. and 1600 W Washington St., both in Bluffton.
• Consideration of a resolution to amend the Economic Development Plan to add the new Wells Community Pool project.
• Consideration of a resolution to create a new Hale Street TIF district.
• Attorney update and contract.
• Year-end report and 2025 plan of operations.
• Regular updates and announcements.
Markle Town Council will meet Thursday evening
The Markle Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the town hall, 154 E. Morse St. in Markle.
Items on the agenda include:
• Regular reports and updates.
• Board appointments.