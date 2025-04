By SAMANTHA SAAD Manhole covers located south of Wiley Street in Bluffton were being removed, with as many as 20 to 25 being found uncovered on April 16. After Bluffton Indiana Wastewater issued a news release that same day and raised awareness regarding the situation, the issue has ceased. No subject was found or charged…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here