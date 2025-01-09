James “Jim” Herman Campbell, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2025. Born in 1933 to Josie and Clarence Campbell, Jim spent his earliest years and last years at the Methodist Home in Warren.

Jim married Lois Beaver and through their 68 years of marriage, they were blessed with four wonderful children.

He is survived by his wife, Lois; sons, Mark (Cheryl) and Ned (Melissa); eight granddaughters; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two children, Vicki and Kent.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 13, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Heritage Pointe. Visitation will precede the service from 12 to 2 p.m. Friends and family are invited to join in remembering Jim’s life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home Warren, Indiana.