Gloria Ann Clore, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Celebrate Senior Living residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Marion on April 7, 1941, to the late Donald and Gwendolyn (Kaltswasser) Sult. She was married to James Clore for 27 years. Gloria graduated from Allen High School in 1958. She worked as a nurse for over 30 years at various nursing homes and doctors’ offices.

Gloria had a passion for bingo, crocheting, playing cards and Yahtzee, and spending time with her dogs and her family. She was a member of Murray Missionary Church in Bluffton.

Gloria is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Mike) Plasterer of Ossian, and Tara (Roy) Herendeen of Hillsdale, Michigan; grandchildren, Derek (Sarah) Plasterer, Michael (Alisha) Plasterer, Dustin (Ashley) Combs, Daniel Clore Jr., Chontay (Mike Reynolds) Combs, Toby Combs, Tracy Clore, Alex Clore, Brianna Pollock, Ericka (Danny Hopkins) Pollock, Emily (Tony Miller) Pollock, Seven (William) Farner; and five step-grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Kathy) Sult; and sister-in-law, Hilma Draho.

Along with her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, James Clore; stepchildren, Daniel and Jeff Clore; and three siblings.

A visitation for Gloria will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W Mill St. in Ossian, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to Stillwater Hospice. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.