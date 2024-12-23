Merry Christmas!

It seems the older I get the busier I get. As this year is winding down I have to wonder what is in store for us in the year 2025. I had to laugh when I opened a book and saw this: “George Burns attributed his long life to avoiding stress. He said he takes scissors and cuts all the bad news out of the newspaper before he reads it.’’ I think that is a good idea!

I remind you to come over to Zanesville and view the Living Lights at the Tower Life Center.

I know many of our Zanesville area citizens go to Bluffton to enjoy the community pool there. I was glad to see that the Wells County Foundation awarded them a $100K grant for building a new pool. My grandkids will enjoy that!

It was announced that a pre-K program will be available in 2025 to four year olds in 2025-26 school year for Lafayette Township.