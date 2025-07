Wells Circuit Court Docket Amanda Marie Gatto, 37, of Bluffton, pled guilty to dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony. She was sentenced to 12 years at the Indiana Department of Correction. In a plea agreement one count of possession of cocaine, one count of unlawful possession of syringe, one count of maintaining a common…

