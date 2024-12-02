The Wells County Public Library takes its mission to “provide the community with access, knowledge and growth” very seriously and offers a variety of events each week for kids, teens, and adults. Registration is preferred at most events. To signup, go to www.wellscolibrary.org, click on the Library Event Calendar, navigate to the date of the event, and view more to get to the registration screen. Alternatively, call 260-824-1612 (Bluffton) or 260-622-4691 (Ossian) to register.

Bingo with Jason

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Monday, Dec. 2 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Adults. Enjoy a lively game of Bingo for a chance to win a candy bar with everyone’s favorite librarian named Jason. Registration required.

Teen Gaming Club

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Monday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Grades 6-12. Enjoy a variety of different games each month, including video games, trading card games, and board games. No registration needed.

Children’s Book Clubs

At the Main Library (Bluffton)

Grades 1-2 Book Club: Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Grades 3-4 Book Club: Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Grades 5-6 Book Club: Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Pick up a copy of the book-of-the-month when you sign up at the library. Talk about the book and enjoy an activity or craft based on the book.

Teen Food Fun at Ossian

At the Ossian Branch Library: Thursday, Dec. 5 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Grades 6-12. Have fun creating Graham Cracker Houses. Drop-in event. No registration needed.

Genealogy/Local History Club

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Ages 12+. Members help each other learn new things and obtain a greater appreciation for local history and genealogy research. Bring your own laptop or share one of ours. Registration appreciated.

Ossian Hometown Christmas

At the Ossian Branch Library: Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

All ages. Visit the Ossian Branch during Ossian Hometown Christmas for the tree lighting and treats. You can also make a Christmas card that we will deliver to Ossian Health Community residents. No registration needed.

Brown Bag Book Club

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Monday, Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Adults. Read the book “The Stranger in the Woods” by Michael Finkel. Registration appreciated.

Crafty Kids at Ossian

At the Ossian Branch Library: Monday, Dec. 9 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

School-age kids. Drop-in for a different craft each month. No registration needed.

Timeless Tech Club

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Adults. Each month has a different tech focus and there is plenty of time for questions. All skill levels are welcome. Bring a smart phone or tablet with you or use one of ours. Registration appreciated your first visit.

Cook, Talk, Taste

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Adults. Join the tastiest club at the library. This month the group will enjoy delicious recipes from the featured hosts. Registration appreciated.

Teen Book Club

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Grades 6-12. Discuss the book “Michael Vey Prisoner of Cell 25” by Richard Paul Evans. Registration required.

Book Discussion: “Decked with Folly”

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Adults. Discuss the book “Decked with Folly” by Kate Kingsbury. Registration required.

Graham Cracker Houses

Family Night at Ossian

At the Ossian Branch Library: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

All ages. Build a Graham Cracker House as a group with family or friends. Limited space available. Registration required.

Drop-in Christmas Wee Read

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Friday, Dec. 13 from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Birth to 24 months. Drop-in for some Christmas books, fingerplays, simple craft and story time! No registration required.

Parlor City Christmas

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Saturday, Dec. 14

All ages. Annual Parlor City Christmas event happening in downtown Bluffton. At the library will be multiple Goodie Walk stops, carriage rides, and musical entertainment on the steps. Get more information at parlorcitychristmas.com.

Library Hours

At the main library in Bluffton ­— Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the Ossian branch library ­— Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Access the library online at www.wellscolibrary.org for digital books, magazines, online databases, event info, and more.