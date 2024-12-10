By HOLLY GASKILL

Where Rodger Sherer sees a need, he brings a solution.

And with over 40 years of bringing solutions to Wells County, he has been selected as the county’s 2025 Citizen of the Year.

After a meeting with Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Prible, Roger Sherer was surprised by a lobby full of friends, family and colleagues Monday afternoon for his announcement as 2025 Citizen of the Year. (Photos by Holly Gaskill)

Sherer was surprised by the announcement on Monday afternoon. He was brought to the Wells County Commerce and Visitors Centre on the pretense of meeting with Executive Director Erin Prible about an upcoming workshop. As he left her office, he was greeted by ringing cowbells and congratulations from a crowd of friends, family and colleagues.

Reflecting on the moment, Sherer joked, “I kind of thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is like one those things I read about the newspaper when somebody wins an award.’”

Roger Sherer (right) laughs with Youth Development Extension Coordinator Anya Aulbach after his surprise announcement as Wells County’s Citizen of the Year.

Originally from Noble County, Sherer moved to Wells County to work with the Purdue Extension Office. He didn’t know then that he would spend the next 40 years as the 4-H youth development educator, retiring in 2020. “But I always thought there was more to do,” he said, then added, “There’s always another project, another idea to work on that wasn’t finished … I think it’s a ‘can do’ community. If there’s a need and we get the right people behind it, many things can be accomplished.”

During Sherer’s tenure, he played a key role in seeing the Wells County Community Center built, rebuilding the Log Cabin at the 4-H Park, and launching the Feeding Tomorrow’s Future Today Backpack Program to provide food for needy families, among numerous other items.

Sherer is also involved in the Wells County Historical Society, Bluffton Optimist Club, Wells County Leadership Academy, Indiana 4-H Foundation and the St. Joseph Catholic Church. He also led a program that connected people from Wells County and Poland for approximately 10 years.

Helen Witte and Pat Wall nominated Sherer, alongside letters of recommendation from the Knights of Columbus, Bluffton Optimist Club, 4-H Foundation, Backpack Program, Ulmer Trucking, Family Centered Services and Wells County Foundation.

Among the words of recommendation, FCS Director of Youth Services Angie Dial wrote, “Everyone should have a Mr. Sherer in their lives; he is a master at growing future leaders in our community … He will leave a legacy in Wells County and beyond that is immeasurable.”

“You have impacted so many people and so many different organizations in this community,” Prible added Monday as she became emotional. “This is a true honor because you are so deserving, and we so appreciate you so very, very much.”

The shock of the moment was evident for Sherer as he expressed his gratitude for the honor and everyone who came to celebrate. Given a moment to let the announcement sink in, Sherer shed a few tears as he considered the weight of it all.

“I’m just surprised, shocked, humbled — a bit overwhelmed,” he said. “I think of all the other people that have won and all the others in the community that are as deserving. Many people in Wells County do great things … Thank you to those who thought I was deserving. I’m humbled that they think I’m worthy of it.”

Sherer will be honored during the chamber’s annual dinner in February.

holly@news-banner.com