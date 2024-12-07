The Creative Arts Dance Company presented excerpts from “The Nutcracker” Friday evening, featuring the classic Sugar Plum Fairy presented by Isabela Curless (below). Above is the Party Guests scene, featuring Lexie Anderson, Jonah Bultemeier, Avery King, Clara Kipfer, Eliza Kunkel, Hannah Lewis, Junia Kay Schnaars, Jordyn Towne and Halleigh Valenti. (Photos by Holly Gaskill)

The group will give another performance at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Creative Arts Auditorium, 428 S Oak St. in Bluffton. Admission in $5.