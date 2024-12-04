INCIDENTS

City:

Monday, 2:59 p.m., Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Hit skip. Report to follow.

Monday, 3:29 p.m., 500 block of West Wabash Street. Report of stolen tools.

Monday, 3:37 p.m., 500 block of Morgan Street. Report of vandalism, vehicle egged and hole found in trunk.

Monday, 4:16 p.m., 700 block of West Silver Street. Report of stolen hunting bow.

Monday, 5:43 p.m., Walmart. Parking problem. Semis moved.

Monday, 8:45 p.m., 800 block of South Johnson Street. Report of stolen items.

Monday, 9:07 p.m., Cottonwood Court and Central Avenue. Report of pounding, shouting and slamming doors. A few individuals told officer they had gotten roudy playing a game during a holiday celebration. Slamming doors were reportedly from some running out to warm up their cars before leaving the gathering.

Tuesday, 6:39 a.m., Main Street and Dustman Road. One arrested for possession of marijuana and cited for no valid license and expired plates.

Tuesday, 6:59 a.m., 700 West Silver Street. Report of two large, aggressive dogs chasing people.

Tuesday, 11:31 a.m., Bluffton Police Department. Returned wallet believed to be missing some money.

Tuesday, 11:47 a.m., Kroger. Missing items from wallet returned.

County:

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 4:33 p.m., 300 W and 900 N, Markle. Broke down car slightly on roadway, tire had lost all its lugnuts. Vehicle towed.

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 5:19 p.m., 4324 E S.R. 124, Bluffton. Car vs. deer.

Thursday, 8:20 a.m., S.R. 1 and C.R. 700 S, Bluffton. Vehicle tagged as abandoned.

Thursday, 9:43 a.m., 1832 N 450 E, Bluffton. Rollover accident. Driver taken by EMS to Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Vehicle towed.

Thursday, 11:51 a.m., 4231 E S.R. 124, Bluffton. Deer tag issued.

Thursday, 2:12 p.m., 1123 W Otto Ave., Uniondale. Report of possible break-in.

Thursday, 9:42 p.m., S.R. 116 and Meridian Road, Bluffton. Car vs. fox.

Friday, 6:39 a.m., C.R. 100 E and S.R. 124, Bluffton. Car vs. deer.

Friday, 7:35 a.m., Hoosier Highway and C.R. 300 S, Bluffton. Removed barricade blown into road.

Friday, 7:55 a.m., C.R. 200 S and 400 W, Liberty Center. Car vs. deer.

Saturday, 6:03 p.m., 2800 block of W Market Street, Liberty Center. Verbal altercation. Parties separated.

Saturday, 8:56 p.m., 1865 E 300 N. Assisted with traffic control while a driver changed a tire.

Sunday, 4:07 p.m., 1050 S 200 W, Keystone. Report of two stolen dirt bikes.

Monday, 10:46 a.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

Monday, 7:44 p.m., C.R. 900 N and 450 E, Ossian. Amazon delivery driver attempted to make three-point turn and got stuck in ditch.

Ossian:

Thursday, 11:26 a.m., U.S. 224 and S.R. 1, Ossian. Car vs. deer.

Friday, 1:36 p.m., S.R. 1 and 1100 N, Ossian. Verbal altercation. Parties separated.

Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Silo Farms. Report of an individual with a warrant out of Adams County and breaching a protective order. Zachery Vince Charo, 29, Decatur, was arrested for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,500. Bonded.

Sunday, 1:01 p.m., Silo Farms. Unsecure premises. No signs of forced entry, room was very messy and unclear if anything had been disturbed. Door secured.

Monday, 5:28 p.m., 100 W 1100 N, Ossian. Report of man walking along road, knocking on doors. Man’s vehicle was out of gas, provided transport to gas station.

Monday, 2:52 p.m., Silo Farms. Garbage truck reported hit dumpster and vehicle. Driver stated he knew he hit the dumpster, but not the vehicle. The vehicle’s owner had not witnessed the accident, but came out after hearing the crash. The woman resisted providing registration and proof and insurance for the vehicle, and the insurance was then discovered to be expired. Damage was found to be less than $1,000.

FIRES

Monday, 6:35 p.m., 410 W Wabash St., Bluffton. Gas odor around vehicle, could be coming from garage. NIPSCO responded.

ARRESTS

Emily Elizabeth Trammel, 24, Bluffton; shoplifting, a Level 6 felony. Bond set at $5,000.

Gene Michael Branham, 29, Markle; probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond not set.

Darla Ann Ashby, 39, Homer, Michigan; driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Seth Aaron Markley, 36, Bluffton; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond not set.

Dominique Daniel Kolby, 31, Bluffton; invasion of privacy and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, both Level 6 felonies, and false informing and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors. Bond set at $25,000.

Jeremy Allen Berry, 39, Liberty Center; sex offender registration violation, a Level 6 felony. Bond set at $5,000. Bonded.

Lane Braxton McClure, 18, Warren; resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond not set.

Shelby Rose Eilene Mangas, 28, Markle; obstruction of justice, a Level 5 felony, and assisting a criminal, a Class A misdemeanor.

Abrey Gomoz Jose Alexander, 39, Bluffton; operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Danyel Marie Smith-Jackson, 31, Fort Wayne; driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Joshua Michael Gomaras, 41, Bluffton; domestic battery against a person with a protective order, a Class A misdemeanor, strangulation and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies, and possession of meth, a Level 5 felony. Bond set at $30,000.

Marquell Devante Daniels, 31, Fort Wayne; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Tyson S. Walter, 40, Bluffton; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Booked and released.