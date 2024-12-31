INCIDENTS

City:

Friday, 4:27 p.m., 600 block of South Marion Steet. Report of a hit skip.

Friday, 5:15 p.m., 200 block of South Jersey Street. Two calls regarding a domestic verbal altercation. One party warned for trespassing.

Friday, 6:27 p.m., 400 block of Westfield Drive. Report of drugs, collected by officer.

Friday, 9:45 p.m., 400 block of Westfield Drive. Report threatening messages.

Friday, 11:03 p.m., 1000 block of South Adams Street. Semis backed up on roadway.

Saturday, 6:51 a.m., 400 block of Westfield Drive. Caller reported man threatened to have dog attack the caller.

Saturday, 8:52 a.m., 400 block of Westfield Drive. Report of dog bite.

Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Washington and Morgan streets. Report of fighting, one transported to Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Saturday, 10:40 a.m., 400 block of Westfield Drive. Verbal altercation.

Saturday, 3:58 p.m., Main and Wabash streets. Crash, report to follow.

Saturday, 5:18 p.m., Main Street and S.R. 124. Traffic stop. Tyler Wayne Boxell, 29, Portland arrested for driving while suspended – prior, a Class A misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Saturday, 8:09 p.m., Main Street and Willowbrook Trail. Driving complaint, vehicle swerving slowly through traffic. Vehicle located, driver hit fire hydrant and reportedly planned to call about the crash after returning home.

Saturday, 10:32 p.m., 1500 block of South Wayne Street. Noise complaint, provided copy of noise ordinance.

Sunday, 1:41 a.m., Washing and Williams streets. Driver cited for expired plates.

Sunday, 3:20 a.m., Comfort Inn & Suites. Caller reported it felt like floor was moving, officer verified the building was indeed not collapsing.

Sunday, 5:35 a.m., 100 block of East Silver Street. Report of theft.

Sunday, 12:19 p.m., 500 block of S. Morgan Street. Report of missing person.

Sunday, 12:32 p.m., 200 block of North Bond Street. Report of cash stolen from vehicle.

Monday, 3:18 a.m., Premier Flats. Report of stray dog, owner retrieved dog.

Monday, 10:03 a.m., Wendy’s. Report of stolen medicine.

Monday, 12:27 p.m., Airplane Express. Recovered vehicle.

County:

Friday, 12:27 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served. Maurice Montell Anderson, 44, Fort Wayne, arrested for possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while suspended – prior, both Class A misdemeanors, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $5,000.

Friday, 1:30 p.m., 7482 E 1200 N, Ossian. Report a naked woman walking around. Unable to locate.

Friday, 5:22 p.m., AutoZone. Driver cited for no seat belt.

Friday, 6:30 p.m., Taco Bell. Vehicle passenger observed without seat belt, then appeared to be hiding from window. Traffic stop initiated and passenger quickly shut glove box when officer approached. K-9 alerted, and THC vape and bottle of pee was found. The passenger said the vape was hers but that the bottle of pee belonged to neither her nor the driver. The driver, who is on parole, was cited for insurance violation. The bottle and vape were destroyed.

Friday, 7:06 p.m., S.R. 116 and 300 W, Markle. Car vs. deer, report to follow.

Friday, 9:33 p.m., 4000 block of County Home Road, Bluffton. Report of a physical domestic altercation, man had reportedly threatened to kill his family. Aaron Leonard Mason, 43, Bluffton, was arrested for intimidation, a Level 6 felony. Bond set at $5,000. A warrant was also requested for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

Saturday, 5:37 a.m., Christian Care Retirement Community. Driver cited for driving while suspended.

Saturday, 2:49 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served. Luis Vera Labarca, 30, Bluffton, arrested for altering an interim license plate, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $500.

Saturday, 3:34 p.m., Airplane Express. Driver cited for no seat belt.

Saturday, 4:11 p.m., 314 S Jefferson St., Ossian. Driver cited for no seat belt.

Saturday, 4:36 p.m., Jefferson and Young streets, Ossian. Driver cited for no seat belt.

Saturday, 5:08 p.m., Mill and Jefferson streets, Ossian. Driver cited for no seat belt.

Saturday, 8:53 p.m., Meridian Road and C.R. 800 N, Uniondale. Truck reported to have run stop sign and then went into ditch. Driver Tyler Ryan Cullar, 31, Uniondale appeared to be intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. Culler was transported to Bluffton Regional Medical Center for a blood draw. He was then arrested for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,500. Bonded.

Sunday, 2:03 p.m., 4371 W Oak Rd., Markle. Vehicle slid off roadway, report to follow.

Sunday, 2:15 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served. Marsha Leanne Biehl, 59, Fort Wayne, arrested for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,000. Bonded.

Sunday, 5:25 p.m., S.R. 116 and Meridian Road, Bluffton. Car vs. deer.

Sunday, 10:36 p.m., 4478 N S.R. 1, Ossian. Vehicle partially in southbound lane with hazards lights on. Towed from scene.

Sunday, 11:25 p.m., U.S. 224 and Meridian Road, Uniondale. Tree across roadway. Officers and motorists able to pull it off the road.

Monday, 10:10 a.m., Wells County Courthouse. Man under oath for a hearing stated he was unemployed, but is registered with a former employer. Warrant requested for failing to register as a sex offender.

ACCIDENTS

County:

Friday, 8:50 a.m., Jeff Road at C.R. 600 W, Chester Township. Jan E. Wrestler, 72, Montpelier, was driving 2019 Ford Escape northbound on C.R. 600 W and, not seeing any oncoming vehicles at the intersection of Jeff Road, she did not completely stop. The Escape struck a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Mike Murray, 67, Warren. The Escape was towed from the scene. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Friday, 4:48 p.m., S.R. 1 at Industrial Parkway, Ossian. Darlene F. Habegger, 72, Bluffton, was driving a 2005 Buick LaSabre southbound on S.R. 1 and rear-ended a stopped 2020 Toyota Highlander driven by Chad C. Johnson, 50, Plainfield. Damage exceeded $2,500.

Sunday, 2:04 p.m., Oak Road near C.R. 400 W, Markle. Teresa Beck, 52, Markle, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Oak Road and lost control of the vehicle in rainy conditions, leaving the roadway on the north side and entering the yard of 4371 W Oak Rd. The vehicle crossed back over the roadway and went off the road on the south side, striking numerous small trees before coming to a stop. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Sunday, 5:45 p.m., S.R. 116 at Meridian Road, Uniondale. Anne Bushee, 46, Huntington, was driving a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country and struck a deer. Damage exceeded $2,500.

ARRESTS

Nathaniel Bradley Kahn, 20, Ossian; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,000.