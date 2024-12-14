Philip E. Leonard, 69, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 12, 2024, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Phil was born in Fort Wayne on April 11, 1955, to Philip A. and Juanita W. (Powell) Leonard; both parents preceded him in death. He was a Bluffton High School class of 1973 graduate. Phil was CEO and Co-owner of Standard Plastics in Bluffton for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time on his farm, he was a Mopar car enthusiast, avid Indianapolis 500 fan, enjoyed following NASCAR racing, listening to music, most of all he was a very sociable and giving person.

Survivors include a daughter, Emily K. Leonard of Colorado, a brother, Craig Leonard of Fort Wayne, and his former spouse, Candace (Garringer) Leonard of Ossian.

A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Tony Garton will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial donations may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.