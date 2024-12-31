By HOLLY GASKILL

A Bluffton man was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly breaking into and entering two apartments at Premier Flats. The man was reported to be naked and on drugs.

Jeremiah Wrestler

Jeremiah Charles Wrestler, 39, Bluffton, was arrested for residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and burglary, a Level 5 felony. He is also charged with seven misdemeanors: disorderly conduct, battery, public intoxication by drugs, resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury, public nudity and two counts of criminal mischief. Bond has not been set.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wrestler broke into an apartment around 8 p.m., dragging the woman inside to the bedroom and shoving her onto the bed before being chased out by the woman’s boyfriend. A second witness reported that he heard Wrestler arguing down the hallway, and then Wrestler broke through the witness’s door and ran to the bedroom. The man was able to remove Wrestler from the apartment. Damage was later identified on a third apartment door, believed to have been caused by Wrestler.

The affidavit states that the Bluffton Police Department responded to the scene and found Wrestler knocking on a door on the second floor of the building. He appeared to be “clearly in an altered state” and reportedly refused to get down, repeatedly flipping off the officers as they issued a taser warning. A taser was then used to subdue Wrestler.

Wrestler was transported to Bluffton Regional Medical Center to be medically cleared. At the hospital, officers asked about the “open apartment” and Wrestler reportedly responded, “You mean the one I smashed the door through to kill.”

According to the affadavit, Wrestler was belligerent to hospital staff, including grabbing a nurse’s wrist and having to be pulled off by an officer. Wrestler also allegedly attempted to break off his handcuffs multiple times.

