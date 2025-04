Southern Wells Elementary School has released the names of its students on the high honor roll and honor roll for the third quarter of the 2024-25 school year. 2nd Grade High Honor Roll Brogan Bennett, Kodi Craig, Summer Hamilton, Lillian Hartman, Emma Maxwell, Hadley Miller, Mallory Roe, Trace Schneider and Paxtyn Sunderman. Honor Roll Destiny…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here