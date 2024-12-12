By JONATHAN SNYDER

Forest Cove’s housing subdivision is set to be expanded with the Markle Redevelopment Commission approving the purchase of 23.42 acres of land east of the current subdivision Wednesday.

A verbal agreement between the RDC and JMLL Group, the current landowner, will allow the RDC to purchase the acreage for $425,000. The land is located east of Cottonwood Court in Markle, along Morse Street. An official purchase agreement between the RDC and JMLL needs to be drafted before any purchase is made. RDC member Nicolas Lund said that this verbal agreement still allows them to officially apply with financing to purchase.

Additionally, the RDC committed $7,218.31 of its own funds to help cover shipping costs for new playground equipment, targeted for middle school aged kids, at the Walking Park. The rest of the playground and installation costs, totaling over $146,000, has been covered through various grants and donations from local businesses. RDC member Nicolas Lund reported that there is still over $600,000 left in that account, not including the land purchase expense.

Lund commended Park Board Secretary John Markley for his efforts in getting grants, with over $50,000 worth of funds coming from GameTime, and an additional $10,000 through the Wells County Foundation.

Lund also acknowledged the efforts of RDC members Gene Donaghy and Mark Hamilton throughout the years, as this RDC meeting was their last as part of the board. Donaghy’s position as a representative of the Norwell Community Schools will need to be reappointed by the school board, but Hamilton’s replacement will be appointed by the town later this month.

