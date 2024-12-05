By JONATHAN SNYDER

Markle Employee Salaries will be given a 5% increase, decided by the town council in a special meeting Wednesday.

Initially, a 3% increase was budgeted and introduced in the council’s Nov. 20 meeting, but council member Blake Caley warned that 3% may not be enough to cover cost of living increases. Council member Matthew Doss described price increases as in a “weird state of flux” throughout the past five years, but his and the council’s priority was to ensure the town keeps the employees they have.

“In my opinion, we have employees who are long long term,” Doss said. “How many times have you (Caley) seen where you have a workforce where 90% of them are (tenured) seven years or more? I think that we have to recognize that longevity.”

“I think we’ve got the right employees,” Caley said. “The cost of going out to recruit the level of talent that we have currently is way more than what our cost of living adjustment would be. I want to be a good caretaker of our citizens’ tax dollars, but at the same time, we do not have a better investment than what we have in the staff right here.”

Further investigation by Clerk-Treasurer Stephanie Hensley reported that a $50,000 cushion for emergency hires and overtime was budgeted into general employee salaries. Hensley said that the expectation is to roll that money into next year’s budget when it is not used. She did not foresee a situation where they would use the entire $50,000.

After figuring the total salary numbers for all Markle employees, a 5% increase would be approximately a $10,000 total increase for the town according to Caley. Adjustments for a merit-based pay scale and local competitiveness were discussed, but further details will be discussed in executive sessions mid-2025.

Additionally, the town extended their contract with the Huntington County Economic Development Corporation. Executive Director Mark Wickersham reported that the price and scope of their purposes will be identical from last year. Wickersham also said that 10 projects for the Markle area, with an approximate $41.5 million worth of capital investment, were completed last year.

jonathan@news-banner.com