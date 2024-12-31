The 8th annual “Making a Difference” banquet, a fund raiser for the Wells Community Boys & Girls Club, will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, at the club at 1410 S. Wayne St. in Bluffton.

Guest speaker will be Josh VanMeter, former Major League baseball player and Norwell High School graduate. VanMeter, from Ossian, graduated from Nowell High School and went on to Major League Baseball where he played as an infielder and outfielder. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.

VanMeter explains, “My MLB debut was made by the Cincinnati Reds on May 5, 2019, and I later played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates. Known for my versatility, I have played multiple infield and outfield positions throughout my career. Recently in 2024, I was with the New York Yankee organization.”

Reservations are needed to attend the dinner and auction. To make a reservation call the Club at 260-824-5070 or e-mail Gene Bell at genebell.wellsbgc@gmail.com.