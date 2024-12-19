John Maurice Souers, 94 of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne.

John was born on March 9, 1930, in Huntington County, to Ira and Ruth (Boyd) Souers. John married Doris (Wilcoxson) Souers on July 4, 1982, at Jefferson Center Church.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Ruth Souers.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Souers of Warren; children, David Souers of Warren, and Linda (Dan) Ice of Swayzee; four grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember at Heritage Pointe, Applegate Chapel located at 801 Huntington Ave. Warren, IN 46792 on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Chaplain Ginny Soultz officiating. Burial will follow at Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington County, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.