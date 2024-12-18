Jerold “Jerry” Louis Dillon, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 13, 2024, at his residence.

Jerry was born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 29, 1944, to Earl G. and Esther M. (Meyer) Dillon. He married Cynthia “Cindy” J. Cole in Columbus, OH, on July 12, 1964; she survives.

A 1963 graduate of Bluffton High School, Jerry went on to graduate from International Barber College in 1964. Jerry started out his career as a barber in Bluffton but later took an outdoor job with NIPSCO, which he did for 30 years until taking early retirement due to an injury.

Jerry was an Eagle Scout and loved the outdoors, especially hiking, canoeing and fishing. He served the community through being a member of the Bluffton Optimist Club and Jaycees. He was a long-time member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton, where he enjoyed teaching the youth and serving as an elder.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by two daughters, Dianna (Jay) Foley of Springdale, Arizona, and Kimberly (Jeff) Higginbottom of Bluffton; a sister, Joann Payne of rural Ossian; 12 grandchildren, Gloria (Devon) Pike, Robin Higginbottom, Veronica Eikenberry, Esther (Matthew) Wilcox, Dillon Higginbottom, Samuel Higginbottom, Beatrice Higginbottom, Tobias Higginbottom, Sarah Goldfain, Heather Foley, Cayley Foley and Jessica Fletcher; seven great-grandchildren, Ella Goldfain, Brendan Goldfain, Madailen Goldfain, Ember Eikenberry, Luna Eikenberry, Alister Fletcher and Fenris Fletcher; along with a foster great-grandson.

Aside from his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Dillon; a brother-in-law, Ron Payne; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Wolfer and Liz Cole; and mother-in-law, Frances M. Barber.

Visitation will be from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Pastor Jay Foley will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of Christ of Bluffton “Generations Fund”.

