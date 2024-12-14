Harold Stuart Crum, 77, of Roanoke, passed away at his home, Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2024, following an extended illness.

Harold was born in Huntington, on July 2, 1947, to Charles J and Kathryn A. (Kaufman) Crum, both parents preceded him in death. He married Kathleen Steffen in Bluffton on Dec. 21, 1969, she preceded him in death on Sept. 26, 1998.

He was a 1966 graduate of Columbia City High School. Harold was an educator; he retired in 2010 as a schoolteacher for the Fort Wayne Community Schools after 40 years of service. He taught chemistry and biology. Harold was a member of the NRA, St. Mary’s Blue Creek Conversation Club, IPMS Fort Wayne, Walker “Bud” Mahurin Chapter and enjoyed bench rest style shooting/handgun shooting and was an avid reader.

Survivors include a brother-in-law, Daniel (Jane) Steffen of Bluffton, a sister-in-law, Shelley Crum of Columbia City, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, and from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Graveside services and burial will follow at 3 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials in Harold’s memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.