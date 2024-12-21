Debra K. Mills, 73, passed away on Thursday evening, Dec. 19, 2024, with her family at her side.

She was born on Sept. 27, 1951, in Bethesda, Maryland, to Dozier C. Mills and Betty E. (Barley) Hankins. A 1969 graduate of Bluffton High School, she worked at Corning Glass Works for many years. Debra graduated from the University of St. Francis with a degree in education. She loved listening to music and was always ready to hear some good Beatles’ songs!

Debra is survived by her two daughters, Monya (Shane) LaFollette of Ossian and Trish Yeaser of St. Joe, Indiana, along with three grandchildren, Kasaundra (Caleb), Ian and Noah, and a great-granddaughter, Clare. Debra is also survived by a sister, Connie Hockenberry of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother & stepfather, Betty & Howard Hankins, and her ex-husband of 30 years, Dewayne Ramseyer.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will take place at a later date by her family at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Because of Debra’s love for animals, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Shelter and should be sent to the funeral home. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.