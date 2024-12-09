The Christmas Light Committee’s efforts have seen results, as fundraising for new LED Christmas Lights has reached the halfway mark. For discounted prices on the lights, the committee will need to fully raise funds by Feb. 1. In front, from left to right, Brenda Jackson, Tim McCormick, Larry Peeper and Chuck King are part of the light committee. At back, from left to right, Kira Lee, Erin Prible and Kristi Lockwood have helped out the committee throughout the process. Donations should be made out to the Wells County Foundation with a designation for Christmas Lights. (Photo by Jonathan Snyder)