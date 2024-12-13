Cathy Marie Best, 77, of Englewood, Ohio, and formerly of Markle, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 6:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

She was a 1966 graduate of Liberty Center High School as salutatorian. She then graduated from Ivy Tech State College in Fort Wayne with her associate degree in medical assisting, graduating Suma Cum Laude. She worked for 30 years at Markle Medical Center and also taught at Ivy Tech. She was a member of Northern Hills Christian Church. Formerly was a member of the Markle Church of Christ, before moving to Englewood, Ohio, in November of 2019.

Cathy was born Oct. 31, 1947, in Bluffton, daughter of Cloyd E. and Marjorie G. (Dennis) Grover.

She was united in marriage to Phillip Lund Best, July 18, 1981, at the Markle Church of Christ. They celebrated 43 years of marriage.

Survivors include a son, Brandon (Sarah) Best, of Markle, and a daughter, Lorena (Geoff) Clark of Englewood, Ohio. She has six grandchildren — Emma Best, Mason Best, Grant Clark, Kayla Clark, Lilly Clark and Kyrsten Clark — and two brothers, Darrel Grover of Liberty Center, and Doug Grover of Huntertown, and sister-in-law, Becky Grover of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cloyd E. and Marjorie G. (Dennis) Grover, and a brother, Dennis Grover.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, from 4-7 p.m. at Northern Hills Christian Church, 4945 W. National Rd. in Clayton, Ohio, with funeral at 7 p.m. at the church. Memorial donations can be made out to the Northern Hills Christian Church Missions Fund.

Second visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St. in Markle, from 2-6 p.m. and one hour before service on Monday, Dec. 16, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Memorial donations may be made out to Markle Church of Christ Missions Fund in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

Interment will take place at Markle Cemetery in Markle.

