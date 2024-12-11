By JONATHAN SNYDER

Two new transfer pumps for the wastewater treatment plant were purchased by the Board of Public Works and Safety Tuesday.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor Tony Fey reported that the pumps to be replaced were in service since 1997 and are near the end of their life cycle, the pump housing and shaft wearing out. Fey got three quotes for pumps, with American Pump and Repair having the low bid at $64,050 for both pumps and a five-year warranty. Xylem, who had the next lowest bid, was approximately $4,500 over American’s.

Before approval, board member Scott Mentzer asked if the cost could be reimbursed by SRF funds through the wastewater treatment plant project. Fey said that it would need to be added to the project scope, which would come at a price markup for installation fees. The contingency budget for the wastewater project has enough funding to cover the cost, but Fey did not know if it could be legally added to the project.

The board approved the purchase, with the money tentatively coming out of the capital cumulative fund. Additional discussions with DLZ Engineering’s Casey Irwin will reveal if the pump costs could be added to the project scope.

Furthermore, two water bill adjustments were approved by the board. Andrew Miller and Tyler Doyle both reported leaks, with Miller’s being below his home and Doyle’s being between the water meter and his home. Miller said his leak slowly got worse over a period of approximately three months, with Oman clarifying that slow increases to water usage do not get flagged by their systems. Doyle’s leak was alerted by utilities and repaired by the end of November.

Since no water went into city sewage drains and was not treated by wastewater and water treatment plants, both residents were credited for any additional sewage costs. The board also split the cost of any excess water costs above their traditional average for both.

Fund transfers to cover medical insurance were approved by the board. 911 Dispatch Center Director Mike Miller and Chief Kyle Randall both requested transfers to their medical insurance line items. Miller’s department will transfer $4,000 from the salaries and wages line item while Randall’s department will transfer $27,000 from a combination of the sworn wages and civilian wages line items.

Fire Chief Don Craig also requested a fund transfer, moving $4,275 to the repair and maintenance line item and $100 to miscellaneous supplies from the professional meetings and services line items. Craig reported that the transfer will cover invoices from LabTech Software, which the department will use for keeping time sheets.

Additionally, Street Department Operator Brad Kelly’s merit raise was approved. Clerk-Treasurer Bri Lautzenheiser also reported that a previous SRF request for retainage balance on the wastewater treatment plant project, approved Dec. 3, was miscalculated by DLZ. The actual cost of the claim totaled $193,180.60, about $70,600 less than the original SRF claim.

