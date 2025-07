INCIDENTS City: Tuesday, 3:12 p.m., 500 block of West Ohio Street. Report of threats. Tuesday, 5:33 p.m., 600 N Main St. Crash. Tuesday, 9:44 p.m., Wells County 4-H Park, 1240 4-H Rd. Animal problem. Tuesday, 10:47 p.m., 100 block of North Union Street. Report of threats. Wednesday, 3:53 a.m., C.R. 200 N and S.R. 116….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here