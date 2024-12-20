By JONATHAN SNYDER

Crews have begun placing light posts on River Road despite backlash from residents.

Mayor John Whicker told The News-Banner Thursday that he understands the concerns from the residents, but that public safety needs for lighting are paramount. Additionally, right-of-way information for that area is with City Attorney Tony Crowell.

City of Bluffton employees install lighting poles on River Road Thursday morning. (Photo by Holly Gaskill)

“It’s dark when you drive down there,” Whicker said. “We feel like … due to the fact that it is a safety issue, that we needed to take action.”

In March, the Board of Public Works and Safety announced the purchase of new street light materials for River Road and the Rivergreenway. On April 19, a letter to the editor was sent to The News-Banner by River Road residents, stating their concerns over legal documentation regarding the right-of-way near the area, alleged lack of communication and potential impact on property values.

Another letter on Aug. 21 stated that while the residents met with Mayor John Whicker and Common Council member Scott Mentzer, right-of-way documentation was not recorded and that the project needed public review.

Common Council members Chandler Gerber and Blake Fiechter called for a stop to the project on Aug. 22 and for full transparency on the matter. Mentzer reported on the council’s Sept. 3 meeting that the River Road residents retained counsel.

Residents added in a letter Thursday, “Now, this week before Christmas, those utility poles were installed without any notification to the affected property owners or to the public … While the history of documentation for what we know as River Road (formerly State Road 316) is messy, the City has yet to present recorded legal documentation that clearly substantiates that this assumed right-of-way is where these City officials have assumed it to be. Basically the City is exercising eminent domain through the backdoor: we claim this is our right-of-way till you prove us wrong. Everyone will adjust; they must.”

