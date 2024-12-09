On Dec. 12-14 the Creative Arts Theater will present the hilarious Christmas classic “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the Auditorium, 428 S. Oak St. in Bluffton.

Here the Herdmans are ready to bring mayhem to the stage in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” In front left to right are Trace Henry (Ollie), Aiden Howe (Claude), Ginny Wirgau (Gladys) and Jordyn Grzych (Imogene) while behind them are Alexander Furhman (Ralph) and Jude Wirgau (Leroy). (Photos provided)

The action circles around the confusion that happens as the Herdmans (the worst kids in town) take over the church’s annual Christmas Pageant.

There will be 7 p.m. curtain times on Thursday, Dec. 12, Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 with a 3 p.m. one on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Members of the cast include: Klint Fiechter (Bob Bradley), DoRena Wirgau (Grace Bradley), Eleanor Merica (Beth Bradley), and Xyzavier Bagley (Charlie Bradley).

Trying to keep the Christmas Pageant on track is the role for DoRena Wirgau, at left, as she portrays Grace Bradley, the director of the pageant. Taking the role of her son Charlie Bradley, center, is Xyzavier Bagley while Klint Fiechter, at right, portrays her husband Bob Bradley.

The Herdmans: Alexander Fuhrman (Ralph), Jordyn Grzych (Imogene), Jude Wirgau (Leroy), Aiden Howe (Claude), Trace Henry (Ollie) and Ginny Wirgau (Gladys).

Others include: Layah Corbat (Alice Wendleken), Pat White (Mrs. Armstrong), Joyce Fischer (Mrs. Slocum), Mega Eckelbarger (Mrs. Clark), Nicole Surbaugh (Mrs. Clausing), Crystal Howe (Mrs. McCarthy), Callie Fischer (Maxine), Otto Fiechter (Elmer Hopkins), Gabe Fischer (Hobie), Maylee Walker (Beverly), Camille Surbaugh (Shirley), Stowe Fiechter (Juanita) and Jemma Grzych (Doris).

The angels will include Aurora Elston, Astrid Hirshey, Jude Henry, Maylee Walker, Bridget Evans, Revere Merica, Pet Pfister, Annabelle Fuhrmann and Ira Eckelbarger.

Shepherds will include Lanie Evans, Auden Sander, Ezra Henry, Giovanni Fischer, Savannah Fuller, Addison Gerber, Amelia Merica, Miles Eckelbarger, Emma Schuueler, Jonah Bultemeier. In the Angel Chorus will be Emma Wirgau, Sarena Wirgau and Raelynn Yardley.

The production is appropriate for all ages and lasts about 75 minutes. Admission is $15 and tickets may be arranged for in advance at https://tickets.artstix.org/TheatereManager/1/online or call ArtsTix at 260-422-4225 or tickets@artstix.org (Monday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m.).