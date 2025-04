According to Waodani law, Rachel Saint and Elisabeth Elliot should have killed Mincaye. In 1956, Saint’s brother, Elliot’s husband and three other missionaries visited the Waodani tribe in Ecuador. The missionaries had already flown over the tribe and dropped gifts to communicate their friendly desires, and on Friday, Jan. 6, the missionaries landed the plane…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here