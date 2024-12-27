Amy Ann Walton, 51, of Poneto, passed away Dec. 22, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Amy was born in Columbus on Oct. 7, 1973. She is survived by her mother, Ardith J. (Moore) McCoy of Fort Wayne. Amy married Tye W. Walton on June 26, 1992; he survives.

In addition to her mother and husband, Amy is survived by three daughters, Marilyn Walton of Poneto, Abby Walton of Fort Wayne, and Pamela Walton of Whitestown; along with a brother, Charles A. McCoy Jr. of Lima, Ohio.

There are no services planned at this time.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.