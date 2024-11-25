I cannot believe that Christmas is only about a month away and I have so much to do before that.

In Zanesville the Tower Life Center Church is getting things ready for the opening of their Living Lights Show that will be held Nov. 27 through Jan. 1. The lights and narrative with great music will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Their Cocoa Corner will be open for a free sip from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday evening. Arrive anytime as the program is available from you car and if you miss the beginning just stay and you will be able to watch it in a few minutes.

As a special the Tower Life Center will be the site for a Community Christmas Celebration on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The party is free with food and hot cocoa, a Christmas Cinema, coloring station, Christmas face art station, and of course you can view the Living Lights Show that is known to be the best around. There will also be a couple of bounce houses, an ornament decorating spot, and a build your own cookie and more.