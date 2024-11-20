Those interested in Wells county’s history were among the members of the audience at the Wells County Public Library Tuesday evening as author Charles Joray told about his book about “The Early History of Vera Cruz Indiana 1838-1910.” He grew up in the area, once called Newville, and shared many interesting facts about the area and the residents over the years as he shared photographs. Many of those attending the program had ties to the area and also shared information. Copies of the book are available for $45 from Joray who can be reached at charles@joray.org or by calling 765-210-0913. (Photo by Barbara Barbieri.)