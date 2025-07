INCIDENTS City: Wednesday, 2:26 p.m., Apache Propane, 1637 Lancaster St. Driver ticketed for 52 in a 35 mph zone. Wednesday, 9:36 p.m., Bluffton Police Fire Department. Report of harassment. Thursday, 12:47 a.m., Walmart Supercenter 2100 N Main St. Kaitlin Lauren Whiteman, 21, Bluffton, was arrested for operating without ever obtaining license, a Class C misdemeanor,…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here