By HOLLY GASKILL

Work may not be finished between county roads 200 S and 300 S for the new Hoosier Highway until early summer 2025, Highway Department Supervisor Shawn Bonar reported.

The Wells County Commissioners approved a change order for the project in a special meeting on Nov. 12. The soil failed testing for its sulfate content the contractor, Gradex, was ordered to remove the 14 inches of soil and replace it with stone.

During the commissioners’ meeting Monday, Bonar said Gradex began the process on Nov. 15 and planned to complete the asphalt binder before Thanksgiving. Bonar was OK with this if the weather allowed it, but did not want traffic on the road breaking down the binder.

Commissioner Jeff Stringer, however, stated he wanted something in writing from the project engineer ensuring this was appropriate and it would be under warranty. “I don’t want them to come back and say, ‘Well, the county told us to do it, and then it fails, and then we’re held liable for that,’” Stringer said.

The project will shift the Hoosier Highway west from the Bluffton Industrial Park to avoid three railroad crossings and allow continuous traffic between State Road 218 and the industrial park. It is being paid for in part by the county, the Indiana Department of Transportation and federal grants.

Also on Monday, Bonar stated the department is completing some mowing and work to prepare for winter weather. His crews will continue to pave gravel roads until the weather prevents them. They are currently working on C.R. 800 E between S.R. 224 and 750 N, 650 N between 750 E and 800 E, and 750 E between 650 N and 700 N.

The commissioners later approved the purchase of a 2015 Trail King trailer for $17,000 from Ramseyer Excavating. They also approved a $2,558.52 annual contract with Korsen Fire & Security for fire alarm monitoring and prevention.

An unofficial detour with INDOT was also approved. Engineer Nate Whitacre said INDOT plans to complete a bridge deck overlay on S.R 218, just over four miles west of S.R. 1, in April. He expects the work to last between 30-45 days.

holly@news-banner.com