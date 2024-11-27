Several businesses in Bluffton will be observing Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, with shopping hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers should pick up a passport and have it stamped as they visit the open shops. Drop off your passport at your final shop to visit and be eligible for prizes provided by the Wells County of Commerce.

Stores to be open for the event will include: Farmhouse Merc, Parlor City Cabinetry, Parlor City Trophy, Toppings, Broken Vessel Sign Co., Fraction Apparel & Home, Old Ways Book & Curio, Magnolia Grace Boutique, Resource Maintenance, Hughes Bakery & Coffee house, Premier Clock & Vacuum Services, and Tienda Mexicana La Katty.

Prize winners will be selected after 3 p.m. No purchase is necessary to be entered into the drawings.

In addition, the Wells County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a “Love Where You Live” shop local passport program from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30 with passports available at participating chamber member businesses. Check out which businesses at www.wellc.coc.com/shop-local-passport-program/. Completed passports may be dropped off at the Chamber office at 2111 Water St. in Bluffton no later than Dec. 3 to win $100 in Chamber Bucks and drawing for over 40 gifts.

Organizers for the event is Bluffton NOW.