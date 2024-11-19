Regina M. Stapleton Henderson Huffman, 79, of Petroleum, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 16, 2024, at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis.

Regina was born in Adair County, Kentucky, on Jan. 28, 1945, to Manuel and Mayme (Burton) Stapleton. She married Jimmy A. Huffman in Edinburgh on July 14, 2001. He preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2021.

Regina graduated from Edinburgh High School in 1963 and later received her bachelor’s degree from Tampa College in Florida. She worked at Corning Glass for five years and then for Bob Evans Restaurants in Indiana and Florida for a combined nine years. She later worked as the volunteer coordinator for the A.I.D.S. Coalition, and later with Habitat for Humanity in Pinellas County, Florida, for several years until retirement. Regina was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading with her grandkids and teaching them to read.

Survivors include a daughter, Lynn (Tony) Johnson of Carmel; two sons, Garry Henderson (Jennifer McClain) of Edinburgh, and Scott Henderson (Sonia Morrison) of Florida; three sisters, Brenda (Jim) Buckley of Columbus, Pam (Danny) Camp of Franklin, and Cindy (David) Stephenson of Whiteland; four brothers, Charlie Stapleton, Ronnie (Debbie) Stapleton, Donnie Stapleton, and Eddie (Tammy) Hodge, all of Edinburgh; along with nine grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several step great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

In addition to her parents and husband, Regina was preceded in death by a brother, A.G. Stapleton; a sister, Helen Morgan; a grandson, Todd Henderson; and a step-grandson.

Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, from noon until 2:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

The funeral service may be viewed via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, at the top of Regina’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity.

