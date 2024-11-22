INCIDENTS

City:

Wednesday, 2:54 p.m., 328 S Merchant St. Report of a hit and run. Report to follow.

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., 200 block of Capri Court. Report of a scream and possible gunshots. Shots were from gun range.

Wednesday, 7:01 p.m., 600 block of Eastmoor Drive. Report of gunshots. Shots were from gun range.

Wednesday, 9:39 p.m., Lions Park. Report of suspicious behavior. Subjects were playing Pokemon Go.

Wednesday, 10:24 p.m., 1200 block of Lancaster Street. Noise complaint. Subject agreed to turn TV down.

Thursday, 4:59 a.m., Bennett and Market streets. Crash. Report to follow.

Thursday, 8:14 a.m., Peyton’s Northern Distribution Center. Report of theft.

Thursday, 1:16 p.m., Mercy Seat Dentistry. Report of items left behind, possibly by group camping out.

County:

Wednesday, 12:22 p.m., 100 E and 400 N, Bluffton. Sign in roadway removed.

Wednesday, 12:45 p.m., Wells County Jail. Report of a no contact order violation.

Wednesday, 1:51 p.m., 400 S and Meridian Road, Bluffton. Caller reported a vehicle parked alongside the road, worried a hunter is having car trouble. Hunter advised he’s hunting.

Wednesday, 5:28 p.m., 5810 W 900 N, Markle. Resident reported a group of women came to property saying they were looking for a chicken and possibly attempted to take one from the property. The women then left. As the resident was speaking with an officer, a rooster ran past that did not belong to the resident. The rooster was captured, but the women, found via their license plate number, denied owning a rooster or an involvement on the property.

Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., 300 S and 200 W, Bluffton. Trailer unhooked from semi, blocking roadway.

Thursday, 8:43 p.m., 1505 W 300 S, Bluffton. Resident reported large ruts in grass believed to be caused by a semi.

Ossian:

Wednesday, 8:26 p.m., 200 block of Ironwood Lane, Ossian. Report of fighting.

Wednesday, 9:08 p.m., 5000 N 400 E, Ossian. Caller reported their neighbor’s dog came onto their property. Neighbor advised the dogs were contained via electric collar and there had been arguments between the two parties.

ARRESTS

Isham Clayton Peace, 45, Redkey; theft of vehicle, a Level 5 felony. No bond set.