INCIDENTS

City:

Tuesday, 3:27 p.m., 1955 W Lancaster St. Car vs. dumpster.

Tuesday, 4:38 p.m., Airplane Express. Syringe found in bathroom. Collected and disposed.

Wednesday, 8:40 a.m., Hardees. Semi accident. Report to follow.

Wednesday, 10:35 a.m., Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Two vehicle accident.

Wednesday, 12:46 p.m., Comfort Inn & Suites. Report of a protective order violation.

County:

Wednesday, 7:14 a.m., 100 N and 100 E, Bluffton. Report of a vehicle in ditch. Unable to locate.

Ossian:

Tuesday, 5:39 p.m., 450 E and 1000 N, Ossian. Citation issued for 70 in a 45 mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

County:

Tuesday, 6:08 p.m., S.R. 3 at S.R. 218, Mount Zion. Cody Runkle, 35, Poneto, was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry eastbound on S.R. 218 and struck a deer. Vehicle towed from scene. Damage exceeded $2,500.