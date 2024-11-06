By HOLLY GASKILL

Two new board members were elected to seats on the Norwell Community Schools board on Tuesday evening.

Cathie Peterson speaks following the announcement of her victory. (Photo by Jonathan Snyder)

Cathie Peterson will represent Lancaster Township on the board. Unofficial election results show Peterson beating opponent Jeremiah Tomlin by nearly 2,000 votes — 4,316 (64.27%) to 2,399 (35.73%). Peterson will succeed Angie Topp in the position.

In celebrating the victory at the Wells County Republican Party Headquarters, Peterson said she was humbled by the community’s support for her campaign. She also referenced her campaign message of accessibility, transparency, and accountability within the school district.

“Within the last year, the current school board members referred to a group of us as the ‘loud minority,’ with some concerns that we were sharing,” Peterson said. “And I think our numbers tonight showed that we might not be such a minority.”

Todd Nash ran unopposed for the Jefferson Township seat which Gene Donaghy has held since 1997. Nash received 5,433 votes.

