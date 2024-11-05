Mary Ann Monce, 86, of McNatt, Jackson Township Wells County, Indiana, passed away on Nov. 2, 2024, at 7:03 a.m. at Parkview Hospital in Huntington.

Mary Ann was born May 21, 1938, to the late Joseph E. and Mary L. (Harris) Mitchell in Wells County. She was a 1957 graduate of Lancaster High School in Wells County. Mary Ann married Jack Dean Monce on Aug. 31, 1958; Jack passed away on June 5, 1999.

Mary Ann, alongside her husband, Jack, were the owners and operators of the former Monce Hardware in Warren and McNatt General Store for many years, retiring in 2018. She poured her heart and soul into her store and always welcomed the people of Jackson Township and surrounding areas with open arms. The McNatt General Store was a place where people could come together for a hot meal, a place that provided all the essentials locally, and as Mary Ann once said it wasn’t just a place, “It was our life.” She loved to take drives in her van, visit with people, sit on her porch and cook. In her free time, she enjoyed working word search books, crocheting and keeping up her garden tomatoes and flowers. Mary Ann was a devoted member of the Church at McNatt and being involved in the church was very important to her.

Loving survivors include her daughter Jackie (Russell) Alford; grandchildren, Sara (Cory) Day, Jacob Alford and Kenny Alford; great-granddaughters Cora Day and Mazie Day; sister, Becky (Rick) McCarty; nieces and nephews Tammy (John) Brenner, Connie (Dale) Gretel and Ryan (Kristine) Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Glenda Jane Monce (2009); sister, Martha Jane Mitchell (1958); and brother John R. Mitchell (2016).

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, located at 203 N. Matilda Street, Warren on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services for Mary Ann will be held at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at 11 a.m.; with viewing starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Dan Tucker will be officiating and Pastor Bill Van Haften assisting. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Church at McNatt, 9183 W. 800 S.-90, Warren, Indiana 46792.