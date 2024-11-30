Lois “Marlene” Isch, 86, passed away Thursday afternoon, Nov. 28, 2024, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Marlene was born in Monroe, Indiana on Dec. 19, 1937, to William J. and Iva E. (Andrews) Isch, both parents preceded her in death. She was a 1955 graduate of Petroleum High School and was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton, where she was active with the Company of Women.

She worked at the Thoma Furniture Store in Bluffton, Wells County Auditor’s Office and retired in 1974 from Kitco in Bluffton working as a personal assistant secretary. Marlene enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Bridge and Yahtzee. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed being around people. Marlene, being legally blind, loved to bake bread and rolls, selling them at the local Farmer’s Market in Bluffton.

Marlene is survived by a brother, Gary (Lynelle) Isch of Battle Ground, Vancouver, Washington; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Isch of Bluffton; five nieces and nephews, Angela (Tim) Pfister, Gloria Hunt, Jerrad (Caitlyn) Isch, David Isch and Julia Isch Chapman; and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Isch; a sister, Barbara L. (Isch) Hunt; two nephews, James Isch and Steven Hunt.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, from noon until 3:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Rick Oatess will officiate. Burial will follow at Ray Cemetery in Monroe.

Memorial contributions can be made to Helping Hands or Wells County Food Bank.

